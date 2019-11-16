Unfilled Kerala varsity mark lists found from gold smuggling suspect

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed as a major embarrassment for Kerala University, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confiscated unfilled mark lists of the varsity from the residence of Vishnu Somasundaram, the key accused in the gold smuggling case. Various seals and certificates were also found in his possession during the raid. DRI will submit a report to the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department soon for further proceedings.

Vishnu Somasundaram surrendered before the DRI in June and was arrested after the agency found that he coordinated and led the team in smuggling 720 kilograms of gold via Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The DRI conducted a raid at Vishnu’s house in Thirumala on June 14. The 100-page report asserted that seven unfilled mark lists, along with signatures and seals were recovered from the raid.

Upon interrogation, Vishnu did not give clear answers on how he got the mark lists. However, the confiscation has again brought to the fore that the examination and evaluation system of the varsity is flawed and not transparent. Earlier, a bundle of answer sheets were recovered from the house of Sivaranjith, former SFI unit president of University College and an accused in the stabbing case, during a police raid. Sources from the varsity said a comprehensive probe will be initiated to verify the facts behind the find. Earlier, KU Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai had also termed the incident as “serious” and tasked the controller of examinations to conduct an inquiry.