Adithyan waltzes his way into hearts with triple victory

By Express News Service

VAZHAKKULAM: Winning a prize in a state-level competition is a long-cherished dream for many students and their parents. Though many achieve it, most participants are forced to end the journey halfway. But Adithyan M P, a Plus-II student of Jai Rani School, Thodupuzha, is an exception. He came first in all the three dance events under category four.

He emerged the winner in bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and folk dance. Interestingly, he is bagging the first prize in all the three dance items for the second time.

While he narrated the story of an immigrant in the folk dance, his bharatanatyam performance was the story of Lord Shiva hiding from Lord Shani. He took Kuchelavritham as the theme in kuchipudi.

“I started learning dance since Class V under Balu Anil. But this time, I trained alone as my guru moved to Canada. I feel really happy that I was able to repeat my record,” said Adithyan.