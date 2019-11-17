Bevco likely to get a new ‘high’ this fiscal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation(Bevco), whose turnover has been vaulting with each passing year, is likely to surpass all records in liquor sales this financial year(FY).

If the current trend is any indication, the total revenue will see a 15 per cent jump from the previous fiscal’s Rs 14,508.10 crore.

And Onam, which is the state’s biggest festival, brought in Rs 487 crore to Bevco’s coffers -- an increase of Rs 30 cr from the year ago period. Since Kerala has the highest per capita alcohol consumption, revenue from liquor sales is the biggest money spinner for the exchequer.

After the LDF came to power in April 2016, the state’s denizens had guzzled liquor worth a mindboggling Rs 35,587.98 crore sold by Bevco until March 2018. The state had 29 bars when the erstwhile UDF government demitted office.

Now, three years on, the number of bars has gone up, at least 20 times, to 540 bar hotels. Ernakulam with 141 accounts for the maximum number of bar hotels in the state, with Wayanad having the fewest --six.

Besides, the state has 41 clubs licensed to sell alcohol. And again, Ernakulam has 15 clubs with FL4A licence while Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur have no clubs having liquor licence.