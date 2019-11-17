Home States Kerala

Bevco likely to get a new ‘high’ this fiscal

The government-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation(Bevco), whose turnover has been vaulting with each passing year, is likely to surpass all records in liquor sales this financial year(FY).

Published: 17th November 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation(Bevco), whose turnover has been vaulting with each passing year, is likely to surpass all records in liquor sales this financial year(FY).

If the current trend is any indication, the total revenue will see a 15 per cent jump  from the previous fiscal’s Rs 14,508.10 crore.

And Onam, which is the state’s biggest festival, brought in Rs 487 crore to Bevco’s coffers -- an increase of Rs 30 cr from the year ago period. Since Kerala has the highest per capita alcohol consumption, revenue from liquor sales is the biggest money spinner for the exchequer.

After the LDF came to power in April 2016, the state’s denizens had guzzled liquor worth a mindboggling Rs 35,587.98 crore sold by Bevco until March 2018. The state had 29 bars when the erstwhile UDF government demitted office.

Now, three years on, the number of bars has gone up, at least 20 times, to 540 bar hotels.  Ernakulam with 141 accounts for the maximum number of  bar hotels in the state, with Wayanad having the fewest --six.
Besides, the state has 41 clubs licensed to sell alcohol. And again,  Ernakulam has 15 clubs with FL4A licence while Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur  have no clubs having liquor licence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp