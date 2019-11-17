Driver in dock for allowing students to shift gear

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Wayanad, on Saturday suspended the licence of a tourist bus driver for allowing students to shift the gear of the moving vehicle during a college tour.

The driving licence of Shaji, 48, of Maliyekkal house, Puzhamudi, Kalpetta, was suspended for six months on charges of dangerous and careless driving. The action was initiated when a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, was noticed by officers of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). Joint RTO CVM Sherif said the case was registered based on a video footage in which the driver permitted girl students seated next to him to shift the gear of the bus while it was moving. The incident occurred on Wednesday during a tour of students of Government NMSM College, Kapetta, the officer said.

RTO (enforcement) Biju James summoned the driver when he returned home after the four-day trip on Saturday. When interrogated, Shaji admitted the offence.