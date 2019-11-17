Home States Kerala

Expedite trial in Thalassery Fazal murder case: HC

The petitioner submitted that more than six years have elapsed after he was granted bail. His movement has been curtailed and the financial condition of the petitioner is in total disarray.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the Ernakulam CBI Special Court to expedite the trial in the Thalassery Fazal murder case and take the matter to its logical conclusion at the earliest.
Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order while dismissing the plea of CPM leader Karayi Rajan, the eighth accused in the case, seeking to delete the bail condition not to leave Ernakulam district without the permission of the court.

The CBI submitted that the petitioner is the secretary of the CPM area committee and if he is permitted to go to Thalassery, he would manage to terrorise the witnesses and the entire trial would be reduced to a mockery. There was no stay of trial proceedings and it is being prolonged only because the entire record is with the High Court for finalising the petition filed by the petitioner and seventh accused Karayi Chandrasekharan seeking to discharge from the case.

The court noted that the attempt of the petitioner to modify the bail condition was repelled by different benches and those orders reflect the concern of the court that if the petitioner was permitted to get a foot in Kannur district, he would pollute the process of justice.

The court observed that the petitioner and the seventh accused have tried to delay the proceedings. After having done so, there was no point in complaining about the delay and the inconvenience that has resulted, observed the court.

Comments

