HC upholds KAT order on DySPs’ demotion

A Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice V G Arun issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the state government.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday upheld the order of the Ernakulam Bench of Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) which set aside the order of the state government demoting nine DySPs
as Circle Inspectors. A Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice V G Arun issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the state government.

The order came as a big relief for M K Manoj Kabeer, DySP, Narcotic Cell, Kalpetta; V G Ravindranath, DySP, Special Branch, Aluva; T Anil Kumar, DySP, Special Branch, Alappuzha;R Santhosh Kumar, DySP, Crime Branch, Malappuram; E Sunil Kumar, DySP, Nadapuram sub-division; K S Udayabhanu, DySP, Crime Branch, Ernakulam;M R Madhu Babu, DySP,District Crime Records Bureau, Wayanad; S Asok Kumar, DySP Crime Branch, Kottayam;and CG Sanil Kumar, CI, Erattupetta. The court upheld the findings of the KAT that the exclusion of the police officers from the select list was not in accordance with the law.

The KAT had directed the state government to convene Departmental Promotion Committee
review and to dispose of the matter afresh, in accordance with the statutory provisions and findings of the Tribunal. Counsels for the petitioners submitted the government’s decision was illegal.

Govt directed to  convene DPC review
The KAT had also directed the state government to convene Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) review and to dispose of the matter afresh, in accordance with the statutory provisions and findings of the Tribunal

