Investigation into PSC exam malpractice not satisfactory: Mullappally

Mullappally said these actions or lack of had eroded the PSC’s credibility and said youth and student organisations of the UDF will conduct massive protest marches in the coming days.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:55 AM

Mullapally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran expressed his dissatisfaction over the investigation into PSC malpractices, which he said was being conducted by officers subservient to the government.

He said that job aspirants who had written the PSC examination had also complained about the improper investigation and insisted on an investigation by an independent agency. The senior Congress leader said that the Crime branch was in the process to close the investigation and save the face of the government. Mullappally charged that the Crime branch had given a clean chit to all in the PSC list except to the three accused despite the PSC chairman himself saying that more candidates were involved in the malpractice. He sought government’s clarification on not acting on the PSC chairman’s letter seeking investigation on the first 100 candidates in the list. He urged the government to dismiss all those who had entered the list through malpractice. Mullappally said these actions or lack of had eroded the PSC’s credibility and said youth and student organisations of the UDF will conduct massive protest marches in the coming days.

