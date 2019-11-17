Kerala Sports Meet: Ancy Sojan sets national record on Day 1

By Express News Service

KANNUR: ANCY Sojan of Nattika Govt Fisheries HSS, Thrissur, stole the limelight on Day One of the State School Athletic Championship when she created new national mark in the senior girls long jump event at the Kannur University Stadium at Mangattuparamba on Saturday.

Ancy Sojan of GFHSS Nattika,

Thrissur, winning gold in long

jump in the senior girls category

in the Kerala State School Athletic

Championship in Kannur

With a 6.24-metre gold winning jump, she eclipsed the earlier national record set by Rudha Pattar (6.05m) of Maharashtra in 2001. Along the way, she also bettered the state record of 5.91 metres set by Jenimol Joy of MVHSS, Thundathil, in 2012.

Interestingly, P S Prabhavathi, of Ideal Kadakasserry HSS, Malappuram, who won the silver medal also bettered the state mark and equalled the national record with a 6.05m jump.

Two more records were set on the day when Sarika Sunil Kumar of Poovambayi AMHSS broke the meet mark in senior girls 400m race with a 59.55 sec dash and T J Joseph of Panampilly Nagar Sports Academy, Ernakulam, won the gold in the senior boys long jump with a 7.59m leap.

While Sarika bettered the 59.60-sec mart set by C Chithra in 2015, Joseph went past the previous record of 7.51m set by Jophin K J of Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS in 2014.

After the completion of 18 finals, Palakkad, with 35 points, edged ahead of the defending champions Ernakulam (32 points). Kozhikode stood third with 27 points. Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS topped charts with 12 points, just one point ahead of Poovambayi AMHS of Kozhikode and Kumaramputhur Kalladi HSS.

Golden victory

