Home States Kerala

Kerala Sports Meet: Ancy Sojan sets national record on Day 1

After the completion of 18 finals, Palakkad, with 35 points, edged ahead of defending champions Ernakulam (32 points). Kozhikode stands third with 27 points

Published: 17th November 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prathibha Varghese of GGHSS Balussery, Kozhikode, winning gold in junior girls 400m in the Kerala State School Athletic Championship

By Express News Service

KANNUR: ANCY Sojan of Nattika Govt Fisheries HSS, Thrissur, stole the limelight on Day One of the State School Athletic Championship when she created new national mark in the senior girls long jump event at the Kannur University Stadium at Mangattuparamba on Saturday.

Ancy Sojan of GFHSS Nattika,
Thrissur, winning gold in long
jump in the senior girls category
in the Kerala State School Athletic
Championship in  Kannur

With a 6.24-metre gold winning jump, she eclipsed the earlier national record set by Rudha Pattar (6.05m) of Maharashtra in 2001. Along the way, she also bettered the state record of 5.91 metres set by Jenimol Joy of MVHSS, Thundathil, in 2012.

Interestingly, P S Prabhavathi, of Ideal Kadakasserry HSS, Malappuram, who won the silver medal also bettered the state mark and equalled the national record with a 6.05m jump.

Two more records were set on the day when Sarika Sunil Kumar of Poovambayi AMHSS broke the meet mark in senior girls 400m race with a 59.55 sec dash and T J Joseph of Panampilly Nagar Sports Academy, Ernakulam, won the gold in the senior boys long jump with a 7.59m leap.  

While Sarika bettered the 59.60-sec mart set by C Chithra in 2015, Joseph went past the previous record of 7.51m set by Jophin K J of Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS in 2014.

After the completion of 18 finals, Palakkad, with 35 points, edged ahead of the defending champions Ernakulam (32 points). Kozhikode stood third with 27 points. Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS topped charts with 12 points, just one point ahead of Poovambayi AMHS of Kozhikode and Kumaramputhur Kalladi HSS.

Golden victory
With a 6.24-metre gold winning jump, Ancy Sojan of Nattika Govt Fisheries HSS, Thrissur eclipsed the earlier national record set by Rudha Pattar (6.05m) of Maharashtra in 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Sports Meet Ancy Sojan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp