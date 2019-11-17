Thrissur leads on penultimate day

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

VAZHAKKULAM: With barely a day to go for the end of CBSE state arts fest at Vazhakkulam, Thrissur Sahodaya and Malabar Sahodaya are logged in a neck and neck fight for the overall title.

When the results of major events were announced on Saturday, Thrissur Sahodaya was leading the table with 1,393 points.

Though Malabar Sahodaya showed an aggressive pace in scoring points in the early hours of the penultimate day, it failed to keep the momentum. When the results were finalised on Saturday, Malabar Sahodaya scored 1,293 points. Since the students of Malabar Sahodaya have plenty of items to perform on the final day, they are expecting to topple Thrissur which has been bagging the championship for the past three years.

The penultimate day also witnessed a heated fight between Ernakulam and Kollam districts. Ernakulam ended the day in the fifth place with 989 points, while Kollam edged three points ahead to finish with 992 points.

At the school level, Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, is leading with 220 points.Last year’s winner Devamatha CMI Public school, Thrissur, is in second place with 208 points. S N Vidya Bhavan, Chendrappini, is in the third position followed by Devagiri CMI Public School (90) and IES Public School, Chittilappilly (74).

Meanwhile, the venues witnessed power-packed performances. Stiff competitions in group dance, oppana, kuchipudi, folk dance, duffmuttu and mono act in category II and III enthralled the audience.Even the demolition of Maradu flat complexes following the Supreme Court verdict also found a place on the mime stage.

Fest to end today

The festival will conclude on Sunday. Actor Jagadeesh will inaugurate the valedictory function. MLAs P J Joseph, Eldho Abraham and Kerala CBSE Schools’ Management Association president T P M Ibrahim Khan will also attend the event.