Will take steps to ensure accident-free meets: EP Jayarajan

The state government will attract more talents to sports field by creating more job opportunities for sportspersons, he said.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Varsha Atheesh of Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, winning gold in junior girls shotput

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The state government will take all precautionary measures to ensure that sports meets are conducted without any accidents, said Sports Minister EP Jayarajan while inaugurating the State School Sports Meet at Kannur University Stadium at Mangattuparamba on Saturday.

Referring to the death of Apheel Johnson from the injuries he sustained after being hit on the head by an iron ball during a hammer throw event at the state junior athletics championship at Pala, the minister said organisers should be careful while conducting events in future.

The state government will attract more talents to sports field by creating more job opportunities for sportspersons, he said. The government is committed to create international stars from the abundant talents we have, he added.

“The government is determined to improve the sports training facilities in the state. As part of this, many grounds are being spruced up to meet international standards. To help our sports stars achieve greater heights, three more sports division schools will be started at Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur,” said Jayarajan.

The prize money for overall winner has been increased to `3 lakh, while the second and third- placed schools will get `2 lakh and `1 lakh each.

Education Minister C Raveendranath presided over the meeting.

