Young professionals cock-a-hoop at emerging hangouts

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Young professionals across the state have hailed the government decision favouring setting up of pubs in cities in Kerala. According to them, the proposed pubs, akin to the swanky ones in Bengaluru and Pune, will usher in a new culture.

Nikitha Mariam and her friends are thrilled at the prospect of ‘pubbing’ making its way into the Malayali psyche.“Kerala really lacks a safe nightlife, especially for women. While the metro cities have well-regulated pubs where women can relax in a secure environment, bars and beer parlours in our state cater almost exclusively to men. Going out with friends for a drink is not merely about going on a binge, but having a good time. The ambience of pubs is a world apart from that of the usual bars here,” said Nikitha, a Thiruvananthapuram-based IT professional. According to Bharath M S, a corporate professional, “The idea of introducing pubs in Kerala is quite welcome. The cultural mindset of people should also change.

People, especially affluent youth, get away from prying eyes and go to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa just to relax. My friends and I usually go pubbing at Koramangala and Indiranagar in Bengaluru on weekends”.  
Jerin Jacob employed at Infopark, Kochi also gave his thumbs up to the pub proposal.

“Young professionals in Kerala can have a good nightlife which our state presently lacks. We have no public parks or places for social gatherings near tech parks. If the rates are indeed affordable, pubs will provide a great setting for us to relax after a hard day’s work,” he said.

