Kerala School Athletic Championship: Ernakulam rushes past Palakkad

Defending champions Ernakulam topped the table with 77.33 points and Palakkad was closely behind with 76.33 points on the second day.  

Ancy Sojan of GFHSS Nattika, Thrissur, winning gold in the senior girls 100m race in the Kerala State School Athletic Championship in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR : PK Suryajith of Palakkad BEMHSS and Ancy Sojan of Fisheries HSS, Nattika, Thrissur became the fastest runners of the 63rd State School Athletic Championship held at Kannur University Stadium, Mangattuparamba on Sunday when they won the 100 metres dash in the senior boys and girls category, respectively. Suryajith clocked 0:11.02 sec, while Ancy won gold with a new meet record of 0:12.05 sec. This was her second record- breaking performance in as many days.

Defending champions Ernakulam topped the table with 77.33 points and Palakkad was closely behind with 76.33 points on the second day. Ernakulam, that was trailing Palakkad on the first day, rushed to the top on Sunday with some sterling performances on the track.

After 41 finals, Ernakulam has 11 gold, six silver and six bronze medals, while Palakkad got seven gold, 13 silver and four bronze medals. Kozhikode district was at the third position with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals. 

Among the schools, Palakkad’s Kalladi School topped the table with two gold, six silver and two bronze medals. Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, stood second with 22.33 points as they bagged three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

On Sunday, four more meet records were created by Servan KC of Kuttamath GHSS, Kasaragod (sub-junior discus throw; 41.58m), Prathibha Varghese of Balusserry GGHSS (400 m hurdles, junior girls; 0:57.06 sec), Rohith A of BEMHSS, Palakkad, (400m hurdles, senior boys; 0:52.77 sec) and Jibin Thomas of M A College Sports Hostel Mathirapally (Sr boys, Javelin Throw; 65.78m).

