Marks scandal: Governor summons Kerala University vice-chancellor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is the Chancellor of state universities, on Monday summoned Kerala University vice-chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai after large-scale illegal modification of marks of various exams, conducted by the varsity from 2016 to 2019, came to the fore.

The vice-chancellor reportedly told the Governor of the steps the University has taken in the wake of the malpractice coming to light following an internal inquiry. He said departmental action has been taken against the varsity staff involved and further action would be taken on the basis of an internal probe supervised by the pro-vice-chancellor.

Pillai told the governor that since the mark modification scam had suspected external influence, a probe by the Crime Branch of the state police has been requested.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel assured the Assembly that no person found guilty in the mark scandal would be spared.

Kerala University landed in a controversy after it was found that illegal modification of marks was carried out at the Examination Section of the varsity by misusing the user ID and password of the then Deputy Registrar of the section. After the malpractice came to light, the vice-chancellor placed the officer under suspension, pending an inquiry.