Train mows down 10 buffaloes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 buffaloes were mowed down by a train near Veli railway station on Sunday. The buffaloes were moving on the track when they were run over by Kannur-bound Jan Shatabdi Express from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Thumba police said the accident happened around 3pm. Railway officials said the power cable of the train snapped in the impact of the accident. The train resumed its journey after railway officials rectified the glitch. The owner of the herd is yet to be identified.

Police sources said so far no one has claimed ownership and they suspect the fear of getting prosecuted might have prompted the owners from responding.

“Since the accident spot falls on the border of three police station limits — Valiyathura, Thumba and Pettah — we cannot say from which area the herd came,” said a police officer of Thumba station.