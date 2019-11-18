Walayar case: SPP Latha Jayaraj removed, CM Pinarayi Vijayan informs assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special Public Prosecutor Latha Jayaraj, who was under fire for alleged inefficient handling of Walayar case, was ousted from her post on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that the order regarding Latha's removal has been issued.

The CM said the government is with the parents of the two girls, whose mysterious deaths had sparked political slugfest after reports emerged that the accused were connected to the CPM.

Pinarayi said there is limitations for the government to go for a re-probe as any decisions regarding the same could only be taken after the court's consent. He added that the government will take a favourable stand when the parents of the victims approach the judiciary. "The goverment is with the parents. We will take a stand that is in line with the wish of the parents of the victims," he said.