Carrying ganja is less lethal than liquor; HC wonders why

The Kerala High Court has pointed out an apparent anomaly in the penal provisions for certain crimes which result in cases piling up in sessions courts in the state.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has pointed out an apparent anomaly in the penal provisions for certain crimes which result in cases piling up in sessions courts in the state.

For instance, the punishment for possession of 1kg of cannabis (ganja), a prohibited narcotic substance, is one-year imprisonment or fine, which may go up to Rs 10,000. However, for possessing 1.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), the punishment is 10 years imprisonment and a fine of `1 lakh. There cannot be any justification for such disparity in the penal provisions, the High Court observed on Monday.
It also observed, “One cannot ignore the fact that a large number of cases is registered for possession of IMFL and such cases are clogging the sessions courts and additional sessions courts. The present state of affairs cannot be permitted to continue.”

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan made the observation while granting bail to an accused who has been languishing in jail for more than 60 days for selling a bottle of IMFL to another person. The Excise team had also seized 1.5 litres of IMFL from him. Counsel for the petitioner argued that it was a clear instance of abuse of penal provisions of the Abkari Act. The petitioner has been languishing in jail for possessing 1.5 litres of IMFL, which is permitted by law.

The court noted that Section 55 (i) of the Abkari Act, which the petitioner has allegedly violated, is punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of `1 lakh. Since the prosecution has no case that the alcohol is illicit, it could only have been purchased from the state-owned corporation. However, as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, one-year rigorous imprisonment or a fine of ` 10,000 is awarded for possessing up to 1kg of cannabis. The court said that there is no justification for the imbalance in the sentence.

