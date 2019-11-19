Congress MLA, KSU workers suffer injuries in police lathi-charge

Home States Kerala

While Shafi Parambil suffered head injuries following a lathi charge, KSU state president K M Abhijith also faced lathi blows by the police. 

Published: 19th November 2019

Police continue to beat up KSU state president K M Abijith after he fell on the road during the lathicharge (L). Congress MLA Shafi Parambil who suffered head injuries during the lathicharge.

Police continue to beat up KSU state president K M Abijith after he fell on the road during the lathicharge (L). Congress MLA Shafi Parambil who suffered head injuries during the lathicharge. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over a dozen KSU workers, along with Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, suffered injuries in a clash with the police during their march to the state legislative assembly here on Tuesday. 

The KSU activists were demanding an independent probe into the mark tampering scandal in University of Kerala and a CBI probe into the mysterious death of two minor Dalit siblings in Palakkad after being sexually exploited.

While Shafi Parambil suffered head injuries following a lathi charge, KSU state president K M Abhijith also faced lathi blows by the police. 

Police resorting to water cannons to disperse protests in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

Trouble started when KSU workers led by the MLA, staged a blockade of the road leading to the Assembly. They were removed by the police. However, a few KSU workers blocked the police van, triggering a clash.

Police then lathi-charged the protesters, injuring Shafi and Abhijith also, along with dozens of KSU workers. More policemen were rushed to the spot after the situation escalated.

Shafi and Abhijith, along with KSU workers, courted arrest and were later removed from the protest venue. 

