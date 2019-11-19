Fight till justice prevails in Walayar case: Activists forum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding a CBI probe into Walayar case and immediate sacking of the police officers who investigated the issue, Justice for Walayar Kids Forum, a collective of activists across the state commenced a two-day long ‘Rappakal Samaram’ in Kochi on Monday.

The protest was jointly declared by nuns who led the Save Our Sisters protest, Writer Sarah Joseph, Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathi Augustine, Prof K Aravindakshan and Dalit activist K M Salim Kumar.

“Despite getting serious shreds of evidence, the police has consciously conspired for the acquittal of the accused persons. It is very unbecoming of the Left government to handle the case like this. Their women wings like All India Democratic Women’s Association and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) have become muted spectators these days,” said Sarah Joseph. Whereas, Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathi Augustine came down heavily against the LDF government.

“Where are those lakhs of women who hit the street for Women’s’ Wall? Don’t they feel like responding after witnessing these heinous murders? Despite being a literate state, it is a shame to say that the culprits are roaming in daylight in Kerala. The public should move forward with fight till the high echelons of judiciary respond to the injustice,” she said.

The nuns, who had protested against the rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, have extended their solidarity to Justice for Walayar Kids Forum. “The perpetrators and accused should be brought before the law and should be given maximum punishment. It is our moral responsibility to let this incident be the last of its kind in the state,” said Sister Anupama representing the five participating nuns.