ICAI to introduce objective type questions in CA examinations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will introduce digital marking and objective type questions for CA exams in a bid to address the grievances of the students, ICAI president Prafulla Premshukh Chhajed told mediapersons on the sidelines of the 51st annual conference of ICAI’s Southern India Regional Council being held at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Kochi on Monday.

He said ICAI had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 15 countries to facilitate mutual recognition of qualification and admit the members in good standing through a bridging mechanism.

He added that members with the requisite experience will be eligible for exemption from practical training requirements of these countries and can acquire the qualification by clearing a single examination, he said.

ICAI has also introduced open exam in elective subjects for CA final students.

The candidates will be permitted to bring their own study material, practice manual, text books and notes to the exam hall. However, mobile phones or other electronic gadgets will not be allowed, said Prafulla.He said that in the recently held campus placement programme, 1,994 new chartered accountants were offered placement with the highest salary for domestic placement being `24 lakh while for international posting `36 lakh.