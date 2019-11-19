K Muraleedharan pushes himself for Kerala Congress president’s post

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and Vatakara MP, K Muraleedharan is pushing for his candidature as the state Congress chief. Sources in the party told TNIE that he recently had a one-to-one meeting with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and had indicated that he was ready to accept the mantle of the KPCC president.

While KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has done exceedingly well, with the UDF winning 19 out of the 20 seats in the recent general elections under his stewardship, Muraleedharan is trying to rake the issue of the recent failures in the by-elections wherein the front lost 3 of the 6 seats and the party revamp. Muraleedharan being a former KPCC president has put across his candidature arguing that Mullappally had been unable to contain the group war in the party and the recent controversies surrounding the KPCC list and the inclusion of several old warhorses in it was considered as part and parcel of the adjustment and group politics. Muraleedharan contends that the jumbo list of KPCC office bearers which is packed with leaders - mostly tested and discarded- showed Mullappally Ramachandran’s ineptitude and his failure as KPCC president to assert against the onslaught of the “I” and “A”group leaders. However several senior leaders of the state Congress are in no mood to replace Mullappally for Muraleedharan citing the anti party activities carried out by the latter.

“Muraleedharan had always been a black sheep and was the first to fire salvo against AICC president Sonia Gandhi. He had become KPCC president by unseating veteran leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai after the UDF won 100 seats in the assembly elections of 2001, leading to a loss of shine to that win. He can never become a good leader of the KPCC,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

It is learnt that Muraleedharan had sought the support of Oommen Chandy for this political move but sources indicate that Chandy had not yet given a commitment to him and is on a wait and watch policy. “Oommen Chandy may try for the CM’s post and will need a trusted KPCC president in the crucial hours and he knows for sure that Mullappally is not a threat to him,” said another Congress leader.