Home States Kerala

K Muraleedharan pushes himself for Kerala Congress president’s post

Senior Congress leader and Vatakara MP, K Muraleedharan is pushing for his candidature as the state Congress chief.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and Vatakara MP, K Muraleedharan is pushing for his candidature as the state Congress chief. Sources in the party told TNIE that he recently had a one-to-one meeting with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and had indicated that he was ready to accept the mantle of the KPCC president.

While KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has done exceedingly well, with the UDF winning 19 out of the 20 seats in the recent general elections under his stewardship, Muraleedharan is trying to rake the issue of the recent failures in the by-elections wherein the front lost 3 of the 6 seats and the party revamp.  Muraleedharan being a former KPCC president has put across his candidature arguing that Mullappally had been unable to contain the group war in the party and the recent controversies surrounding the KPCC list and the inclusion of several old warhorses in it was considered as part and parcel of the adjustment and group politics. Muraleedharan contends that the jumbo list of KPCC office bearers which is packed with leaders - mostly tested and discarded- showed Mullappally Ramachandran’s ineptitude and his failure as KPCC president to assert against the onslaught of the “I” and “A”group leaders. However several senior leaders of the state Congress are in no mood to replace Mullappally for Muraleedharan citing the anti party activities carried out by the latter.

“Muraleedharan had always been a black sheep and was the first to fire salvo against AICC president Sonia Gandhi. He had become KPCC president by unseating veteran leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai after the UDF won 100 seats in the assembly elections of 2001, leading to a loss of shine to that win. He can never become a good leader of the KPCC,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

It is learnt that Muraleedharan had sought the support of Oommen Chandy for this political move but sources indicate that Chandy had not yet given a commitment to him and is on a wait and watch policy. “Oommen Chandy may try for the CM’s post and will need a trusted KPCC president in the crucial hours and he knows for sure that Mullappally is not a threat to him,” said another Congress leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Muraleedharan Kerala Congress
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp