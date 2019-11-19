Home States Kerala

Kerala HC allows Light Motor Vehicles to ply up to Pamba

The government had restricted entry of vehicles to Pamba last year after the mid-August flood devastated the entire area and damaged bridges.

The first batch of Ayyappa devotees from Telangana who arrived in Kochi by train on Friday proceeding to Pamba by a KSRTC special service which commenced operation from Ernakulam KSRTC stand on Friday. | (Photo | A Sanesh /EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief to Sabarimala pilgrims, who rely on the KSRTC bus service to proceed to Pamba from Nilakkal base camp, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), having the capacity to carry up to 12 passengers to proceed till Pamba.

However, the vehicles will not be allowed to park on the roadside between Pamba and Nilakkal.

A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on a petition filed by P Prasannakumar of Alappuzha, who sought a directive to permit LMVs to ply up to Pampa and park at Pamba hilltop, Triveni and Chakkuppallam I and II. The government had restricted entry of vehicles to Pamba last year after the mid-August flood devastated the entire area and damaged bridges.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that the government has taken a decision to permit LMVs to reach Pamba.

The court ordered the vehicles should drop the passengers at Pamba and return to Nilakkal for parking. When the devotees reach Pamba after offering prayers at the hill shrine, the vehicle can come back to Pamba and pick the devotees.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the plea of the state that the police should be given operational freedom when there is a heavy flow of pilgrims.

