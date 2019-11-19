Main accused found guilty of threatening to kill Sarath Lal

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: A Peethambaran, the main accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers of Periya, has been found guilty of threatening to kill them by a local court.

The incident happened on January 8, 2019, nearly a month and half before the two Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal P K and Kripesh were murdered. According to the complaint, Peethambaran trespassed into the house of Sarath Lal, brandished a knife and threatened him.

The Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court sentenced Peethambaran to seven months and fined him `6,000 for threatening the two.

On the night of February 17, a gang waylaid Sarath Lal and Kripesh and hacked them to death. Police arrested 14 persons, including Peethambaran, in connection with the double murder. All the 14 accused are members or linked to the CPM.

The party expelled Peethambaran after he was arraigned in the murder case.The LDF government, however, came under attack of the High Court, which criticised the investigation by the Crime Branch and handed over the case to the CBI.