Moderation row: KT Jaleel faces heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education minister KT Jaleel, faced criticism from the Opposition for the irregularities surfaced in awarding grace marks in Kerala University, in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

UDF MLAs staged a walkout in protest against the denial of adjournment motion to discuss the issue. Roji M John, MLA, moved the adjournment motion. Accusing Jaleel of his involvement in the malpractices reported in various universities, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded his resignation. “The higher education minister has turned out to be a nemesis of universities.” he said.

A probe by Kerala University found hundreds of students who appeared in 16 examinations held between June 2016 and January 2019, were benefitted from additional moderation marks. The incident came to light as the opposition had been targeting Higher Education minister for his alleged role in granting moderation in MG University.