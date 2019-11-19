Home States Kerala

Police have identified third accomplice of Alan, Thwaha: Govt to HC

State Attorney K V Sohan made the submission when the bail petition filed by Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal came up for hearing.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday (File photo| TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI/ KOZHIKODE: The government on Monday informed the High Court that the police have identified the third person involved in Maoist activities along with Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal, the duo arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act two weeks ago.

State Attorney K V Sohan made the submission when the bail petition filed by Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal came up for hearing.The state also produced the case diary in the case.

In Kozhikode, the police team probing the case said the third person spotted along with the duo at Parammal on November 1, is a native of Malappuram and he has around 10 criminal cases, including UAPA charges, pending against him.

“The arrested persons disclosed the identity of the third person during interrogation and we have other pieces of evidence against him. However, more details cannot be revealed as that could affect the course of the investigation. Search has been intensified to nab the third person,” said an officer privy to the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, as the police custody of Alan and Thwaha ended on Monday, the District and Sessions Court, Kozhikode, remanded the two in judicial custody till November 30.

TAGS
Maoists Kerala Alan Shuhaib Thwaha Fazal Maoist encounter
