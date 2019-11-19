Private bus strike put off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private bus strike announced on November 20 has been postponed following the talks held between Transport Minister A K Saseendran and bus owners on Monday.

The minister agreed to consider their demand for a fare hike. Another round of talk will be held in the first week of December. Kerala Private Bus Operators Federation leaders said they had postponed the strike in the hope of a favourable response from the government.

The federation demanded revision of minimum fare from `8 to `10 in the wake of rising operational cost. Rise in the fuel price, spare parts and wages have made the operation nonviable, said M B Sathyan, the federation president.