Sudhakaran’s theft story enthralls prison inmates

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran’s confession of stealing a plantain bunch when he was a child left inmates of Alappuzha district jail fascinated and in fits of laughter. The minister was inaugurating the Jail Welfare Day celebration organised by the Kerala Prison Department to ease tension among inmates. “I once stole from my great uncle’s land,” he said.

“He was an army man who had returned to his native place after service. He used to cultivate plantain in hoards at his courtyard. One day, I stole a plantain bunch from his courtyard at 3am. I kept it at my house. I consumed some after boiling it while I left the others to ripen over time. To destroy the ‘evidence’, the trunk and leaves were buried. Since there was no CBI inquiry during those days, I didn’t land in CBI custody,” he said.

On a more serious note, the minister said times have changed.“Many people land in police custody for petty crimes. There is no need to register a case for petty crimes, especially when, affluent people escape penalty for bigger crimes,” Sudhakaran said.

“However, there is a positive change today. If a person was caught for committing a crime in the past, he would be branded a criminal for his entire life. Now, jail inmates also have rights like any other citizen. They should, however, stick to the rules in jail,” he said.