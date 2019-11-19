Home States Kerala

Thavil players of Erumeli pray for prosperous Sabarimala season

Published: 19th November 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kallimuthu (extreme right) along with Selva and Manikandan in front of Vavar mosque at Erumeli | A Sanesh

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

ERUMELI: It’s around 9 am on Sunday and 69-year-old Thenkasi native Kallimuthu is waiting in front of Pettah Sreedharma Sastha temple here for Ayyappa devotees to approach him to play his percussion instrument (thavil) for their traditional Pettah Thullal.  

For Kallimuthu and 1000-odd percussionists from different parts of Tamil Nadu, the annual Mandala-Makkaravillakku season at Sabarimala is their means of income which was around Rs 1,40,000 till before last season. Last year, the protests at Sabarimala following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of menstruating age to enter the temple had lead to drastic fall in the number of pilgrims, and his income. Twenty-three thousand rupees was all he could earn. He desperately wants peace to prevail at Sabarimala.
“If protests happen this year too, we will be left with no other option but return to our native place and do some other odd jobs. Last season, we could earn only Rs 150-200 per day,” said Kallimuthu, who has been coming to Erumeli for the last 30 years with his thavil.

Percussionists Selva from Kambam and Manikandan from Theni agree with him. “We can earn more money only if there is a huge flow of pilgrims. Last year, the tense situation had caused a steep drop in pilgrim numbers,” they said.

While the majority of the percussionists are from Tamil Nadu, there are a few from Kerala, around 50 of them. Erumeli’s Rajan P A, 68, one of the senior-most percussionists who took up chenda at the age of 35 says, “Last season, I could only make Rs 150 per day compared to Rs 3,000 we usually make after working from 6 am to 1 pm every day.” For hoteliers too, who have taken building on rent to run restaurants on either side of the road from Erumeli to Nilakkal, last year remains a bad dream.

“I have taken another premise on rent to run a hotel this season hoping the government will ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Sabarimala. Last season, I lost around Rs 1.5 lakh,” says Mohammed Aslam of Koothuparambu, who runs Sree Muthappan hotel at Thulappally.

