Walayar case: Special prosecutor ousted

Latha Jayaraj had drawn flak for ‘inefficient’ handling of the case which led to acquittal of accused

Published: 19th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Five nuns of ‘Save our sisters’ forum, along with writer Sarah Joseph, Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathi Augustine, professor K Aravindakshan and Dalit activist K M Salimkumar at the start of the two-day strike organised by Justice for Walayar Kids forum in Kochi on Monday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special public prosecutor Latha Jayaraj, who came under fire for her alleged inefficient handling of the Walayar case related to the death of two minor siblings, was removed from her post on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that the government was taking steps to appeal against the acquittal of the two suspects in the case.

“Disciplinary action had been taken against erring police officers. The government is with the girls’ parents,” he said.

Pinarayi said the government had limitations to go for a re-investigation into the deaths as such a decision can be taken only after the court’s consent. “The government will take a favourable stand when the girls’ parents move court seeking a CBI probe,” said Pinarayi. He reiterated the parents had full faith in the government.

Law Minister A K Balan said the government had handed over `10 lakh to the victims’ family as compensation. Of the amount, `7.5 lakh was spent on constructing a house, he said.

‘None flayed govt in politburo meet’
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the CPM politburo meet did not criticise the government on the Maoist encounter and the slapping of UAPA charges on the two students who were CPM members.
Reacting sharply to UDF P T Thomas’ remarks of government facing the politburo’s ire on the issues, Pinarayi said the news was mere wishful thinking of a section of media.“The politburo is not Congress High Command,” he said. “We all abide by the party’s decisions,” he said.

  1. Will appeal against acquittal: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tells the assembly the government is taking steps to appeal against the acquittal of the two suspects in the case.
  2. Limitations in going for re-probe: The chief minister said government had limitations to go for a re-investigation into the girls’ deaths as such a decision can be taken only after the court’s consent.
  3. Family has faith in govt: Pinarayi said the victims’ family had full faith in the government. He said disciplinary action had been taken against erring police officers.
