Women and Child Devpt Dept uses memes to spread anti-dowry message

Memes are increasingly becoming popular among social media users looking to address serious issues in the state.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:03 AM

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Memes are increasingly becoming popular among social media users looking to address serious issues in the state.Using this to its advantage, the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) has joined hands with International Chalu Union (ICU), a group of meme creators, to raise awareness on dowry and spread anti-dowry messages among Keralites, especially youngsters, through memes.

This is arguably a first-of-its-kind tie-up between a government department and a private group with the intention to spread awareness using the medium of memes. “Primarily, we want to target youths in the anti-dowry campaign. It is known that nobody demands dowry directly. It is done subtly, using endearing words. This needs to be exposed and we believe trolls are apt for the job,” said WCDD director T V Anupama.

ICU, which just started making memes on the subject, has posted half a dozen ones on its social media pages and all of them have received positive feedback. “Our Facebook page has 10 lakh likes and six lakh members. So, we are happy to volunteer with the government for a noble cause to reach the message to a wider audience. The anti-dowry memes we created have been received well,” says Ahamad Shibili, admin of ICU. The memes use funny scenes from blockbuster Malayalam films such as ‘Punjabi House’ and ‘CID Moosa’ and are laced with messages that are comical as well as thought-provoking.

To mark Anti-Dowry Day on November 26, a meme contest has been launched wherein people can post anti-dowry memes on ICU’s Facebook page with the stop dowry hash tag.

