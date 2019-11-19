Women’s panel demands detailed probe into Fathima Latheef suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOLLAM: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of Fathima Latheef. The Commission members Shahida Kamal and MS Thara visited the house of Fathima and consoled her relatives. The women’s panel said that those who are responsible for the death of the student should be brought to book.

Kollam MP raises issue in Parliament

NK Premachandran, MP, on Monday passed an adjournment motion in Parliament regarding the mysterious death of Fathima Latheef at IIT-Madras, as he represents the constituency she hailed from. Drawing the complete attention of the house, the MP said the incident was not an isolated case and that a series of such incidents have been reported against the same institution. The people responsible should be probed and punished, he added.

“A high-level probe is required in Fathima’s case,” demanded the MP. Premachandran pointed out that a first rank holder of the IIT entrance examination and a first-year student of IIT-Madras, Fathima was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel on November 9. “Her parents are making specific allegations regarding the death, which points towards the content of the suicide note,” he added.

In his speech, he pointed out that as many as five similar cases were reported from IIT-Madras in the previous academic year. He also mentioned the allegation of the parents regarding the religious discrimination their daughter had to face, which forced her to take such an extreme step.

Fathima’s dad placed under medical care

Fathima’s father Latheef fainted on Monday and is under medical care in their house in Kollam. “He has not been taking proper care of himself ever since the incident. He has become so weak that we had to cancel his meeting with the chief minister, slated to take place on Monday,” said Shine Dev, a family friend.