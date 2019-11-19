Home States Kerala

Women’s panel demands detailed probe into Fathima Latheef suicide

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of Fathima Latheef.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Azhar and Justin, students from Humanities and Social Science department of IIT-Madras, sit on hunger strike demanding an internal probe into the death of Fathima Latheef, on the campus in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOLLAM: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of Fathima Latheef. The Commission members Shahida Kamal and MS Thara visited the house of Fathima and consoled her relatives. The women’s panel said that those who are responsible for the death of the student should be brought to book.

Kollam MP raises issue in Parliament

NK Premachandran, MP, on Monday passed an adjournment motion in Parliament regarding the mysterious death of Fathima Latheef at IIT-Madras, as he represents the constituency she hailed from. Drawing the complete attention of the house, the MP said the incident was not an isolated case and that a series of such incidents have been reported against the same institution. The people responsible should be probed and punished, he added.

“A high-level probe is required in Fathima’s case,” demanded the MP. Premachandran pointed out that a first rank holder of the IIT entrance examination and a first-year student of IIT-Madras, Fathima was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel on November 9. “Her parents are making specific allegations regarding the death, which points towards the content of the suicide note,” he added.
In his speech, he pointed out that as many as five similar cases were reported from IIT-Madras in the previous academic year. He also mentioned the allegation of the parents regarding the religious discrimination their daughter had to face, which forced her to take such an extreme step.

Fathima’s dad placed under medical care

Fathima’s father Latheef fainted on Monday and is under medical care in their house in Kollam. “He has not been taking proper care of himself ever since the incident. He has become so weak that we had to cancel his meeting with the chief minister, slated to take place on Monday,” said Shine Dev, a family friend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fathima Latheef suicide Kerala State Women’s Commission IIT Madras
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp