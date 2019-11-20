CB starts probe into Kerala varsity mark tampering case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district Crime Branch (CB) has begun its investigation into the mark tampering at various examinations conducted by Kerala University during 2016-19. A team led by its Crime Detachment wing Assistant Commissioner M Santosh Kumar called on the University Registrar C R Prasad and recorded his statements. They interacted with the director of the University Computer Centre and sought information about the software being used.

The sleuths were accompanied by the three-member internal probe team appointed by the University.The CB sleuths, sources said, will take the help of cyber experts to crack the case as it involved a lot of technical aspects.

According to varsity officials, mark tampering was detected in exams held during 2016-19. The sleuths are examining the possibility of questioning the students who were the beneficiaries of the illegal mark moderation. The tampering was carried out at the Examination Section of the varsity by misusing the user ID and password of the then Deputy Registrar of the section.