Congress worker ends life at party office in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Congress party worker allegedly committed suicide at a party office at Kakkatt under the Kuttiady police station limits on Tuesday. The body of Damodaran, 47, of Vadakke Moyyottu Chalil house at Vattoli was found hanging inside the Congress Kunnummal mandalam committee office in the morning. The police suspect it was a case of suicide and the incident occurred on Monday night.

According to police, Damodaran had been missing from Monday evening. "The incident came to light when local people found the body hanging from a hook in the ceiling in the party office, which is close to his house, around 6.45am on Tuesday. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, though they have not received any suicide note. or other evidence.

The body was taken to the Vadakara Government Hospital and later handed over to the relatives.

