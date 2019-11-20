Home States Kerala

FASTag puts Kerala in catch-22 situation. Read why

Though LDF govt is for toll-free roads, it will in all likelihood have to go along with FASTag from December 1

Published: 20th November 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The toll plaza at Kumbalam | Arun Angela

By Shibu B S & Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Union Government has taken a positive stance on making FASTag mandatory in all toll plazas from December 1. However, commuters in Kerala are not thrilled, especially those coming from the northern districts as they have to pay fee at multiple toll gates for a short trip. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran have always reiterated the LDF government's policy of toll-free roads and the government had even stopped toll collection on many state-owned bridges since 2016.

Now, all eyes are on the state government to see whether or not it seeks an exemption in the deadline to implement the FASTag project. Minister G Sudhakaran, while talking to TNIE, said the government will write to the Centre seeking a stop to toll collection.

“Many people are unaware of the Centre's move to make FASTag mandatory. NHAI is going to implement it without a proper study. We had approached the Centre against toll collection earlier. Now, we will submit a letter again seeking to withdraw toll collection in Kerala,” said Sudhakaran.

'Implement it in phases'
Former MP P Rajeev said the Centre had not given users enough time to adopt the new system.“Less than 10 per cent of vehicle owners in the state use FASTag. The NDA government knew demonetisation was a big flop. Now, they believe FASTag will help them in claiming that Indians have embraced their concept of a digital economy,” he said.

Rajeev said CPM has always been against collecting toll. “We knew every vehicle owner pays road tax, fuel cess and the like. So, why should they be overburdened with toll collection? The Centre could have at least implemented FASTag in phases here,” he said.

Vivek George, a management professional, said though introducing FASTag is a welcome move, the December 1 deadline seems impractical. “The move will cause long queues and unnecessary waiting at toll booths. However, people require time to adapt to it,” he said. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the district administration will go ahead with the instructions given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “NHAI has approached the district administration for administrative help to implement the FASTag system. We are duty-bound to provide them all necessary assistance,” said Suhas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp