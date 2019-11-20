FASTag puts Kerala in catch-22 situation. Read why

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Government has taken a positive stance on making FASTag mandatory in all toll plazas from December 1. However, commuters in Kerala are not thrilled, especially those coming from the northern districts as they have to pay fee at multiple toll gates for a short trip. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran have always reiterated the LDF government's policy of toll-free roads and the government had even stopped toll collection on many state-owned bridges since 2016.

Now, all eyes are on the state government to see whether or not it seeks an exemption in the deadline to implement the FASTag project. Minister G Sudhakaran, while talking to TNIE, said the government will write to the Centre seeking a stop to toll collection.

“Many people are unaware of the Centre's move to make FASTag mandatory. NHAI is going to implement it without a proper study. We had approached the Centre against toll collection earlier. Now, we will submit a letter again seeking to withdraw toll collection in Kerala,” said Sudhakaran.

'Implement it in phases'

Former MP P Rajeev said the Centre had not given users enough time to adopt the new system.“Less than 10 per cent of vehicle owners in the state use FASTag. The NDA government knew demonetisation was a big flop. Now, they believe FASTag will help them in claiming that Indians have embraced their concept of a digital economy,” he said.

Rajeev said CPM has always been against collecting toll. “We knew every vehicle owner pays road tax, fuel cess and the like. So, why should they be overburdened with toll collection? The Centre could have at least implemented FASTag in phases here,” he said.

Vivek George, a management professional, said though introducing FASTag is a welcome move, the December 1 deadline seems impractical. “The move will cause long queues and unnecessary waiting at toll booths. However, people require time to adapt to it,” he said. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the district administration will go ahead with the instructions given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “NHAI has approached the district administration for administrative help to implement the FASTag system. We are duty-bound to provide them all necessary assistance,” said Suhas.