Sabarimala: KSRTC gets nod to appoint 1,386 drivers on daily wages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday granted permission to KSRTC to appoint 1,386 drivers on daily wages from the rank list published by PSC for Sabarimala special service till the end of Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The court held that empanelled drivers, who were relieved from service, should not be engaged for the purpose.

The court issued the order while disposing off the petition, filed by KSRTC, to engage qualified and experienced drivers for Sabarimala special service from November 16 to January 3, 2020.

According to KSRTC, ever since the termination of service of empanelled drivers, there’s been a dearth of drivers in the corporation.As many as 379 buses have been arranged to operate special services to Sabarimala and 1,042 drivers are required to drive these buses.