UAPA case: Search for Usman intensified

KOZHIKODE: Police have intensified their search for Usman of Pandikkad, Malappuram, who they claim to be the accomplice of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the CPM workers who were arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged maoist links.

Ever since the arrest of Alan and Thwaha from Parammal in Kozhikode on November 1, police had been searching for the third person, who was with them but fled the scene on seeing police. They suspect Usman to have escaped into the forest areas of Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. Hence, they have alerted their counterparts in these states.