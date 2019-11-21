9-year-old student dies of snakebite in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA : A nine-year-old girl died of snakebite here on Wednesday. Shehla Sherin, a Class V student of Sarvajana HSS in Sulthan Bathery, was bitten by a snake in the classroom. According to the school management, Shehla was sitting close to the wall and was bitten by a snake when she inserted her foot into a hole in the wall. Seeing the blood and bite marks, the teacher informed her parents.

She was rushed to a private hospital and then to the Government Taluk Hospital. The doctors referred her to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. However, she couldn’t be taken there as her condition deteriorated. She died in a private hospital in Vythiri.