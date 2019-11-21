Apex court asks Kerala government to formulate exclusive law for Sabarimala by January

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Kerala government for ignoring its directive in August to formulate exclusive legislation for the administration of the Sabarimala temple.

The bench headed by Justice N V Ramana ordered the state government to finalise the law on the lines of the one for the Guruvayur temple and place it before the court by the third week of January.

The direction came in response to a petition filed by the Pandalam Royal family on various issues concerning the temple.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the state government has so far managed to produce only draft amendments in the Travancore - Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act.

“This is not enough. There is a need for a new, exclusive law for administration of Sabarimala temple,” the bench said. Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government was yet to receive details of the court’s direction and a decision would be made after consultations.

“The government will examine the matter and would take a decision,” he said.

The draft law proposes to give one-third representation to women in the temple advisory committee.

The court asked the state government how this could be possible when various aspects of women’s entry to the temple are under review.

Lawyer Jaideep Gupta, representing Kerala, said only women above 50 years would be included if the seven-judge bench rules against allowing women of all ages into the temple.