CPM, govt implementing RSS agenda: Mullappally

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that the CPM and state government are implementing the RSS agenda in the state. 

Mullapally Ramachandran

Mullapally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

He said the statement of the CPM leadership that Islamic terrorism exists in the state is being stated time and again by the RSS.He said the statement of CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan, who is a confidant of the chief minister as well as an accused in the TP Chandrashekharan murder case, that Islamic terrorists had extended support to the arrested Maoists is welcomed by the RSS and BJP leaders.

Mullappally said the RSS had earlier given a big salute to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in an article in ‘Janmabhoomi’. He said when two SFI workers were arrested under UAPA Act, the CPM national general secretary, party politburo and even the state secretariat had condemned it in strong terms.

However, the chief minister did not budge. He said that the CPI had come out against UAPA in strong terms and sarcastically remarked that the CPM leaders had time and again openly stated that the Act was draconian. Mullappally said Pinarayi was not implementing the CPM agenda but that of Narendra Modi. 

He said that no other chief minister except Pinarayi was implementing the agenda of Modi. He said seven Maoists were killed in a police shoot-out and added that the CPM was the heir to the Communist Party which had conducted armed struggle and guerilla warfare in the country. Mullappally said the chief minister must answer certain questions on whether Islamic terrorism exists in the state and whether they had extended supported to Maoists.

