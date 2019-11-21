Devaswom ombudsman for mobile ban at Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devaswom Ombudsman Justice PR Raman has proposed to impose a ban on the use of mobile phones by pilgrims on the premises of Lord Ayyappa temple here. Raman, who was here to oversee the situation and facilities available for pilgrims, said the proposal for the ban was mooted following the pictures of the Sreekovil of the temple, in violation of norms, appearing on social media.

Unknowingly or otherwise, pilgrims use mobile phone cameras to click pictures while having darsan in front of the Sreekovil, Raman said. The proposal for the ban would be brought before the High Court, Raman said Raman expressed happiness over the pilgrim-friendly atmosphere at Sopanam, Lower Thirumuttom and Valiyanadapandal.