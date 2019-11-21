Doctors boycott OP, minister promises time-bound action on their demands

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-hour OP boycott called by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) in government medical colleges on Wednesday was total in the state. The protestors were raising demand for salary revision. While some incidents of patient distress were reported, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said it could be isolated incidents and added that to minimize the woes, the superintendents concerned had been asked to deploy adequate duty doctors and PG students to attend to the patients at the OP.

“The protest was total in the state. The last salary revision to medical college teachers had happened 13 years ago. When the salary of government doctors and other staff is revised, the representations submitted by the faculty members are overlooked,” said Dr Suresh Baboo V K, state president, KGMCTA. He said the boycott call was a token protest and if follow up actions were not taken, the organization will intensify its protests. An indefinite strike from November 27 is part of that plan.

Meanwhile, answering a submission on the strike called by doctors for salary revision, Health Minister K K Shailaja told the assembly that the government will hasten the process revising the salary of faculty members who come under DME. Earlier, the minister had said that though a proposal to revise the salary of faculty members with effect from January 1st, 2016 was forwarded to the Finance Department, it was sent back for clarification.

“Around ten clarifications including staff pattern in the Medical Education Department, details of teaching posts in each category with cadre wise details (Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, and others) including sanctioned and existing strength were sought. The DME is in the process to respond to the same,” said Shailaja. The minister also assured the assembly that the salary revision of faculty members under DME will be carried out in a time-bound manner.