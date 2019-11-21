Kanakamala IS case verdict on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court in Kochi will, on November 25, pronounce its verdict on the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case in which a group allegedly declared allegiance to the terror outfit and chalked out plans to carry out terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.

On Wednesday, it directed the officials to produce the accused persons – Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K Safvan and Jasim N K – before the court on the day of the verdict.

As many as 138 witnesses were listed by NIA in the trial. Prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta is representing the NIA, while Judge P Krishna Kumar is hearing the case.

In October 2016, the NIA team had busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur where the group was holding a clandestine meeting. It had planned terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and in places where foreign nationals gather.