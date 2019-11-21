KPCC jumbo list goes under knife

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC’s controversial jumbo list forwarded to the AICC for final clearance is all set for a total revamp. The list is likely to be announced either on November 27 or 28 after clearance from Rahul Gandhi who is expected to reach New Delhi on November 24.

A series of protest letters and mails were shot off to the party high command against the list resulting in the intervention of the national leadership. Sources indicated that the party high command had categorically told state leaders to revamp the present list totally and provide a fresh list with representation from young leaders including former KSU, Youth Congress office-bearers and women.

“The high command has clearly told senior state leaders to prune the list and cut the old faces out and replace them with young blood and a larger representation for women. The state leadership has already come to terms with this and a new list is being forwarded with necessary corrections,” a senior state Congress leader told TNIE.

The list which was packed with senior party leaders was not accepted by the AICC leadership including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul. While KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was for a pruned list of office-bearers, including fresh faces and women, the group managers did not give him a free hand.