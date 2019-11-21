Home States Kerala

Naval Academy rendering yeoman service, says  President Kovind

INA gets ‘President’s Colour’, the highest honour given to a military unit. Prez says cadets’ training should make use of advances in IT

President Ram Nath Kovind inspecting the parade at Indian Naval Academy

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday lauded the stellar role played by the Indian Naval Academy in protecting the country’s sovereign waters. Awarding the President’s Colour — the highest honour  bestowed upon a military unit —to the Indian Naval Academy (INA)  at Ezhimala near here,  Kovind said the country is encountering so many security challenges, both the conventional and asymmetric domains.“We should be able to make use of the advances made in Information Technology while imparting training for armed forces cadets,” he said.

The President showered praise on INA personnel —right from Commandants to instructors — for their efforts in producing multi-faceted gentlemen officers for the Navy. “Today’s impressive parade resonates well with the high reputation this Academy has earned for itself in a relatively short span of time. The President’s Colour should provide the inspiration and help mould a generation of officers who will pass out from this world-class institution,” he said.

Cadet Captain Sushil Singh received the honour on behalf of the INA, at the parade that comprised 730  INA cadets,  from the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.   A special postal cover was also released by President Kovind. Governor  Arif Mohammed Khan;  Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff; state Minister for Ports,  Ramachandran Kadannappally; Vice Admiral A K Chawla,  Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief(FoC-in-C) Southern Naval Command, and other senior service and civilian dignitaries were present. 

 NCC Cadets of 32 Battalion, Kerala and students of Sainik School, Kodagu, and local schools in Payyannur, besides the service and civillian personnel of INA were in attendance.  Navy vessels INS Magar and  INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship(ICGS) Sarathi were anchored off Ettikkulam Bay, to mark the occasion.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon the Indian Naval Academy in recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in shaping the leadership of the Navy by training naval officers over the last 50 years at three different locations -- Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala. The Naval Academy was first established at a makeshift location at Kochi in 1969. Later, it was relocated to INS Mandovi at Goa in 1986. 

An eventful journey
The Naval Academy was first established at a makeshift location in Kochi in 1969. Later, it was relocated to INS Mandovi in Goa in 1986. It found its permanent home at Ezhimala which was inaugurated on January 8, 2009. Over a 10-year period, it has commissioned 5,930 officers, including 531 women, into the Navy and the ICG .

963 trainees at present
 A total of 963 trainees, including 44 women and 26 cadets from friendly foreign countries, is presently undergoing training at the INA. On Wednesday, a parade comprising 730 cadets from the academy was conducted.

