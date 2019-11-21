Home States Kerala

Officer who got IAS using fake income papers in fix

The inquiry found Asif had submitted forged documents related to the income of his parents for getting reservation.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A Young  IAS officer has landed in a spot and faces tough punitive action for submitting a fake income certificate to avail job reservation under OBC category. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, who had conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint against Thalassery Sub-Collector Asif K Yusuf as directed by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, submitted his report to the state chief secretary last Saturday.

The inquiry found Asif had submitted forged documents related to the income of his parents for getting reservation. Central government instructions stipulate that sons and daughters of persons having gross annual income of Rs 6 lakh or above for three consecutive years fall within the creamy layer and are not entitled to get the benefit of reservation set aside for the OBC.

Tahsildar did not see Asif’s income papers

The report said: “The annual income in three consecutive financial years should’ve been taken into consideration based on the IT returns filed by Mr Asif K Yusuf ’s parents being in the field of business. This is not seen by the tahsildar for issuing OBC certificate no. 4601/2015/A5 issued on 26.05.2015 resulting in a discrepancy.” It added, “The income certificate SR no. 4549/2018/A5 dated 26/05/2016 issued by the then Kanayannur tahsildar for the period 2015-16 is also erroneous, though the income is below the ceiling of Rs 6 lakh fixed for the creamy layer.”

As per income tax records, the father and the mother of Asif had a gross total income of Rs 21,80,963 in 2012-13, Rs 23,05,100 in 2013-14 and Rs 28,71,375 in 2014-15. Asif had secured 215th rank in the 2015 civil services examination.

