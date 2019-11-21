P Jayarajan to Mohanan’s defence on Islamist-Maoist ties remarks

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Now, CPM Kozhikode district chief P Mohanan’s scathing remarks on Islamist outfits providing groundswell of support to Maoist ultras have been endorsed by CPM central committee member and party’s former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan. In a FB post Jayarajan said the attack on Mohanan is a deliberate attempt to create confusion among the public that CPM is against Muslims.

Mohanan stands his ground

Kozhikode: A day after his statement, that Islamic fundamentalists are giving food and manure to Maoists, courted controversy, CPM district secretary P Mohanan stuck to his stand and claimed that he meant the NDF (the earlier avatar of PFI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) when he said Islamic fundamentalists.