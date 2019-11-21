Home States Kerala

P Subramanian appointed special public prosecutor

The government order was brought out by V Vilasachandran Nair, additional secretary to the government. 

Published: 21st November 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has appointed P Subramanian as special public prosecutor in the additional district and sessions court -1, Palakkad, exclusively for the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Central Act 32 of 2012).Subramanian has been appointed in place of Latha Jayaraj for a period of three years from the date on which he assumes charge as such. The government order was brought out by V Vilasachandran Nair, additional secretary to the government. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in the assembly that the government was terminating the appointment of Latha as special public prosecutor for the inept handling of the Walayar case in which four accused in the death of two Dalit sisters following sexual abuse were acquitted by the court. 

Subramanian had served as additional government pleader and additional public prosecutor during the previous LDF government led by V S Achuthanandan. He was reportedly in the panel list submitted for the appointment of special public prosecutors from which Jalaja Madhavan was selected by the LDF government. Subsequently, after three months, Jalaja was removed and Latha was appointed.

Speaking to TNIE, he said he began practice in 1994 under senior civil and criminal lawyer M Damodaran.  A native of Mannur, who shifted to Nurani five years ago, Subramanian practised independently as a civil and criminal lawyer after serving as additional government pleader and additional public prosecutor.

