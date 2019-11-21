Home States Kerala

Sabarimala season: Cops handpicked to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage

Senior officers of the home department said the government has to ensure that no issues take place at Sabarimala this season.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru performing padi pooja at Sabarimala in the presence of melsanthi A K Sudheer Nampoothiri | Shaji Vettipuram

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For police, the big task given by the state government is to ensure total peace in Sabarimala and, this time, selection of police officers for duty in and around the hill shrine has been meticulously decided by a core team led by state police chief Loknath Behera. Officers, with more composure to handle crowd and tense situation if any young woman comes for entry into the Sabarimala temple, were handpicked to ensure that the state government did not land in an awkward situation similar to what occurred last season when a few decisions of a couple of police officers put the state government in a tight spot. 

State police chief Behera said all police officers in the department are experienced to handle highly volatile law and order situation and the department has deployed such experienced officers in Sabarimala to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and a smooth conduct of the pilgrimage season.“The senior police officers have been given direction that all police personnel should be made to behave politely with the pilgrims coming to Sabarimala. We have also given soft-skill training to police personnel deployed for Sabarimala duty,” he said.

Senior officers of the home department said the government has to ensure that no issues take place at Sabarimala this season. “A section of high-ranking officers of the state government had objected to the manner in which the situation was handled at Sabarimala last year,” said a senior officer. The department has come up with a security scheme for Sabarimala duty judiciously omitting names of IG S Sreejith and SP Yathish Chandra G H who were on duty last year.    

While senior police officers like ADGP Sheik Darvesh Saheb, IG M R Ajithkumar and IG Balram Kumar Upadhyaya have been made chief police coordinator and joint police chief coordinators, DIGs like Corrie Sanjaykumar Garudin, Kaliraj Maheshkumar S and P Prakash have been appointed deputy cchief coordinators. The four-phased duty scheme and the decision to assign key duty to these officers has been taken after deliberations by the core team.

TAGS
Sabarimala Kerala Police
