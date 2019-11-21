Speaker Sreeramakrishnan hints at action against 4 UDF MLAs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told the assembly that action against four UDF MLAs, who climbed on to the speaker’s dais during their protest on Wednesday, will be decided after further consultations.“Today a very unfortunate incident happened in the House.

Four MLAs - Roji M John, IC Balakrishnan, Eldhose Kunnappilly and Anvar Sadath - violated the basic decorum to be followed by legislators in the assembly,” the speaker remarked before hinting at the possibility of action against them.

The protesting UDF MLAs not only climbed on to the dais but also shouted slogans, standing at arm’s length from the speaker’s chair. They waved a blood-stained vest to highlight the gravity of the police action on KSU workers and also spread out a banner across the speaker’s dais demanding an end to police excesses. The Speaker soon rose and walked out of the Assembly. The Opposition MLAs hit back at the speaker by holding up photographs of him climbing on to the speaker’s dais as an opposition MLA in 2015.