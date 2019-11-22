Home States Kerala

Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority becomes a reality

Finally, the much-awaited Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) has become a reality with the state assembly approving the KMTA Bill on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, the much-awaited Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) has become a reality with the state assembly approving the KMTA Bill on Thursday. As per the KMTA Act, Metropolitan Transport Authorities will be formed in three major cities - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode - and they will be declared urban mobility areas. The authority will be the umbrella body which is responsible for the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of urban transport in urban mobility areas.

As per the union government’s Metro Rail policy, the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is a pre-requisite for Metro Rail projects. Since Kochi Metro Rail’s second phase expansion up to Kakkanad is under the centre’s consideration, it has become mandatory to form a Metropolitan Transport Authority in Kochi.

When the UMTA Bill was presented in the Assembly earlier, the state has assigned it to a select committee which modified the bill to KMTA, thereby bringing in similar authorities in other cities like Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram under its scope. “KMTA will be an independent institution consisting of 15 members chaired by the transport minister.

Transport secretary will be the vice-chairman. The PWD secretary, managing director of Road Transport Corporation, transport commissioner, district collector, municipal/corporation secretaries, city police commissioner, KSRTC/KURTC officer and four experts from transport engineering, urban transport operations and finance who are nominated by the state government will be the members of KMTA.

The mayor, MLA and panchayat presidents will also have a representation in the authority,” according to the KMTA Bill report approved by the government. The government also had consultations with other global cities where a similar authority is functioning before finalising the Bill.

Responsibilities of KMTA 
lAn independent institution consisting of 15 members, chaired by transport minister
lBring an integration of various departments related to the urban transport sector
lBetter, effective solutions to issues in urban transport sector 
lKMTA to prioritise actions based on future transport requirements
lOverseeing urban transport policy for urban mobility areas
lManaging network of integrated transport, including rail, boats, buses, cabs, rickshaws

Integration of Transport
Integration of different modes of transport, seamless ticketing, fare revision, renovation of the bus transport system and other activities come under KMTA. Parking policy, intelligent transport facility and other amenities come under the authority. Some of the major objectives have already been implemented in Kochi by Metro Rail Ltd. In Kochi, a temporary system is already in place with KMRL MD as chairman.  “Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Act will be a boon for Kochiites. We wholeheartedly welcome the new Bill. KMRL’s goal is to provide smart, green and integrated transport. We hope that the new bill transforms the transport sector of urban areas in Kerala” Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, KMRL.

