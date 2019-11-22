Myocarditis: Expert care for victim’s classmates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the incident in which a college student succumbed allegedly to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in Kannur, the victim’s classmates will be put under surveillance. In a statement released here, Health Minister KK Shailaja said instruction has been given to the director of health services to screen and provide expert treatment to those who had gone along with the deceased for a study tour to Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru.

“Fifty-four students had gone for the study tour. One succumbed allegedly due to viral myocarditis. Some also complained of fever. There is no reason to panic. Those admitted with fever will be provided with expert care,” said Shailaja.